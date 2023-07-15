Arsenal most expensive signings: How Gunners spent well over £700m on 15 incoming transfers

The Gunners have not been afraid to spend big in the transfer market in recent years

There was a period of time following Arsenal’s move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium where money was tight and Arsene Wenger was forced to count the pennies.

That all changed, however, when Mesut Ozil sensationally arrived from Real Madrid in 2013 for a club-record £42.5 million ($51m).

Since then, the Gunners have not held back in the transfer market and have gone on to break the club’s transfer record on a further three occasions in an attempt to compete with Europe’s elite.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the top 15 most expensive signings in Arsenal history.

Arsenal top 15 most expensive transfers