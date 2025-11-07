Arsenal's secret weapon? Mikel Arteta excited at return of 'very unpredictable' star player from injury

Repeated knee setbacks have stopped him from realising his full potential, and the striker, who knows his body all too well, guessed that he was staring at another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Subsequent scans showed Jesus had suffered a serious ACL tear. Now, after an almost season-long fight for recovery, the striker returned to full training, sparking fresh hope in north London. Arteta couldn’t hide his excitement when speaking about Jesus’s long-awaited comeback as he views the Brazilian as a dependable force who could add further spark to Arsenal's frontline.
"I’m thrilled to have him," Arteta said. "I think he’s going to add something extra to the team that we don’t have, and make sure that very soon we see him on that pitch making an impact for the team. It's about making the steps day-by-day in a different surrounding. He's been doing everything on his own; now he's got players around him, very competitive players around him, and let’s see how he copes with that. But he's full of energy, I love the reaction of all his teammates when he first joined us and great to have him back."