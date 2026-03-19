Arsenal rushing to meet Max Dowman demand after wonderkid's sensational showings

Thanks to his stunning solo goal and all-around contributions, he has been compared to game legends like Lionel Messi and Kaka. A club source told The Sun: "We've been overwhelmed by the sudden demand for Max's shirt, and it's fantastic to see so many fans wanting to have his name on their shirts." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to leave Dowman on the bench for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, as they look to complete a quadruple.

Arteta insisted Dauman's contribution against Everton was "extraordinary," adding that those in the stadium would never forget what they witnessed. He said: "For many years to come, those who were in the stadium today will say: 'I was in the stadium, I was at the Emirates that day, when this lad, aged 16, scored that goal at such a crucial moment in the season.'" Dowman, whose chances of making the World Cup squad remain slim, will find out today which England team he will be selected for.