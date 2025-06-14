'Arsenal' - Why PSG ace Ousmane Dembele namedropped Gunners in interview with French media as he reflects on incredible 2024-25 season
PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele namedropped Arsenal while reflecting on a world-class 2024-25 season, helping his side win the Champions League.
- Dembele enjoyed breath-taking campaign
- Says UCL display against Arsenal at the Emirates was his best
- Frenchman one of the favourites to win Ballon d'Or