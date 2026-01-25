+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Arsenal Man Utd GFXGetty Images
Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd: Is the bottlejob on?! Martin Zubimendi error leads nervy performance as Gunners lose ground in Premier League title race

Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table was cut to four points after they were surprisingly beaten 3-2 by Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners played with a nervousness and anxiety unbefitting of potential champions, with the home crowd audibly frustrated with their team throughout proceedings in north London.

Despite the final score, Arsenal started well and broke the deadlock after half an hour. Bukayo Saka cut the ball back for Martin Odegaard to deliver a low cross towards Jurrien Timber. The right-back's positioning may have flummoxed United defender Lisandro Martinez, who inadvertently deflected the ball backwards past Senne Lammens.

That seemed to spark a limp United into life, with Bruno Fernandes twice firing wide, once on the break and then when William Saliba played a stray pass, in the minutes after the opener. The hosts' uncharacteristically sloppy defending eventually cost them when Martin Zubimendi's loose pass was pounced upon by Bryan Mbeumo, who rounded ex-Brentford team-mate David Raya to equalise before the break.

On the other side of half-time, United pulled ahead in spectacular fashion. Fernandes flicked a bouncing ball on for Patrick Dorgu, who had worked his way infield from wide left, and he lashed a fierce half-volley off the underside of the crossbar and in.

Arteta made four substitutions on 58 minutes and completely emptied his bench by the final quarter of an hour to try and turn the tide back in Arsenal's favour. Once more, it was a set piece that helped them out. Lammens flapped at a corner and Mikel Merino was on hand to poke in at close range with six minutes to go.

But there was still time for one more twist. A flowing United attack saw Matheus Cunha drift inward and hit a driven effort towards the bottom corner, with Raya again powerless to keep it out as the visitors ran away with all three points.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Couldn't really do much about any of the goals and if anything made it incredibly tough for good friend Mbeumo to score what ought to have been an easier chance.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Forced Martinez into an own goal to get Arsenal off the mark having continually ghosted into the United box prior to that. Hardly the player to blame for what happened afterwards.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Came up with a huge tackle to deny Fernandes before United eventually equalised. Roamed forward into attacking positions and was more at ease on the ball than most of Arsenal's forwards.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Didn't have his own way against the 5'7" Mbeumo in his own half, nor the diminutive Martinez when attacking corners.

    Piero Hincapie (5/10):

    An underwhelming display on and off the ball. Taken off for White.

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (4/10):

    A rare off day for one of the signings of the season, whose misplaced pass allowed Mbeumo to level the scores at 1-1. Of the three errors Arsenal have committed leading to a Premier League goal this season, he's been responsible for two of them. Hooked for Merino.

    Declan Rice (5/10):

    Motored his way through midfield when Arsenal were on top at 0-0, but his influence waned with Arsenal needing calmer heads to claw their way back into the contest.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Another big game in which Arsenal's captain never really got going, despite showing flashes of flair. Replaced by Eze.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTDAFP

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Arsenal's brightest spark, though the bar wasn't very high. As was the case with almost all of the Gunners' players enjoyed his best spells early in the first half.

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Given the nod up front ahead of Gyokeres though let himself down with poor first touches, while he barely gave United' backline something to think about. Eventually replaced by the Sweden international.

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    A quiet evening for Arsenal's big-game player. Came off for Madueke.

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ben White (5/10):

    On for Hincapie. Wasn't much of an upgrade on the Ecuadorian.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Brought on for Odegaard but similarly failed to influence proceedings.

    Mikel Merino (7/10):

    Replaced compatriot Zubimendi. Grabbed another goal at a crucial moment but his happiness was quickly cancelled out by Cunha's strike.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Subbed on for Jesus. Put himself about a bit in ways the Brazilian couldn't but his efforts were in vain.

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    On for Trossard. Dribbled the ball out of play at an alarming rate.

    Mikel Arteta (4/10):

    This was the very worst of Arteta's Arsenal, a team who were emotionally overcharged and ran out of ideas from open play quickly. His quadruple substitution early in the second half reeked of desperation.

