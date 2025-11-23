Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Eberechi Eze paints north London red! Hat-trick hero shows sorry Spurs what they could have won on dream derby debut

Arsenal took the lead in the 36th minute when Mikel Merino's delightful through ball cut open Tottenham's defence, and Trossard was on hand to nudge the ball home via a deflection. A very defensive-minded Tottenham side were 2-0 down five minutes later when Eze's quick feet and snap shot proved too much for Guglielmo Vicario.

The ultra-confident hosts put the game to bed a minute after the break when Eze - who looked like he would join Tottenham before Arsenal swooped in for him during the summer transfer window - lashed in a shot from the edge of the area to send the home fans wild. However, out of nowhere, Spurs scored with their first shot on goal as Richarlison caught David Raya off his line with a spectacular 40-yard strike in the 55th minute.

But hopes of a comeback were obliterated when former Crystal Palace star Eze scored a superb third 14 minutes from time after good work from Trossard. After Manchester City's shock loss to Newcastle on Saturday, this was the perfect response from Arteta's men, and results like these may go a long way to ending their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...