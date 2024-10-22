Arsenal player ratings vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Wasteful Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus ensure nervy Champions League night for Mikel Arteta as uninspiring Gunners sneak narrow win

The Premier League side saw several chances go begging as they edged out their Ukrainian opponents at the Emirates on Tuesday

Arsenal edged past Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League, but needed an own goal from keeper Dmytro Riznyk to claim the win on a night when missed chances and injury concerns took centre stage in north London.

The hosts dominated the majority of the contest and looked set for a comfortable success when Gabriel Martinelli's shot came back off the post and deflected in off the unfortunate Riznyk just before the half-hour mark.

But they wasted several chances to put the game to bed, with Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus both guilty of poor misses before the break, while Leandro Trossard saw a weak penalty saved after the interval.

The hosts survived a nervy final few minutes to make it seven points from a possible nine so far in Europe, but Mikel Arteta's injury-hit squad lost Calafiori to a worrying looking knee injury with Sunday's crucial meeting with Liverpool looming large.

