Arsenal player ratings vs Kairat Almaty: Kai Havertz is back! Returning German stars as Gunners complete perfect Champions League league phase

Kai Havertz marked his first start in almost a year with a goal and an assist as Arsenal made it eight wins from eight in the Champions League with a 3-2 success over Kairat Almaty to seal their spot as league phase winners. Havertz, whose last start came 357 days ago, showed the Gunners exactly what they had been missing when he set up Viktor Gyokeres for an early opener before adding a second himself with a fine run and finish after Jorginho had equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot.

When Gabriel Martinelli poked home from close range for his sixth Champions League goal of the season 10 minutes before the break it looked like Arsenal would go and score a hatful against the competition's basement boys. But they squandered a host of chances either side of half-time to extend their lead, with Gyokeres, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all guilty of poor misses.

Jesus did have the ball in the net late on, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check. And then, in the final seconds, Kairat gave their fans something to cheer when they mounted a rare attack and Ricardinho nodded home at the back post to make it 3-2.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

    Had almost nothing to do aside from pick the ball out of his net after the penalty and then from Ricardinho's header in the final seconds.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Special night as he was given the captain's armband for the first time. Nice pass to send Havertz clear for his goal.

    Cristhian Mosquera (7/10):

    Comfortable night's work at the heart of the defence. Rarely troubled and was good on the ball.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Gave away the early penalty when he pulled the attacker back. Looked a bit rusty on his return. Replaced at half-time.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Good to see him getting forward and supporting the attack, especially in the first half. Created some dangerous moments, including one excellent chance for Gyokeres.

    Midfield

    Christian Norgaard (7/10):

    Solid night. Lovely little touch through to Havertz in the build-up to the third goal.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Neat and tidy, but it would have been nice to see him have more of an influence in the final third. 

    Kai Havertz (8/10):

    A perfect return. Assist within two minutes and a goal within 15. Linked up well with Gyokeres as well, which was promising. Replaced at half-time on his first start in 357 days.

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    Some good moments with the ball at his feet, but was so wasteful when it came to end product.

    Viktor Gyokeres (6/10):

    Strange night. Off to the perfect start with a fine goal, but he will be really disappointed he didn't help himself to a few more. 

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Tapped in his sixth goal of the current Champions League season, only Thierry Henry has scored more in a single Champions League campaign for Arsenal, with seven.

    Subs & Manager

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Replaced Havertz at half-time. Got into some good positions, but picked out the goalkeeper with two headers when well placed.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    On for Calafiori at the break. Easy night's work alongside Mosquera for the second 45 minutes.

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Missed a golden chance and then had a goal ruled out for offside.

    Brando Bailey-Joseph (N/A):

    On for his Arsenal debut late on.

    Ife Ibrahim (N/A):

    A special week for the youngster. Signed his first professional contract and made his senior debut for the closing minutes.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    Made 11 changes and would have been delighted by Havertz's showing, but will have been frustrated by the way his side continuously fluffed their lines in front of goal.

