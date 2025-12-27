+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Arsenal beat BrightonGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: Gunners' good fortune continues! Georginio Rutter own goal and superb Martin Odegaard strike enough to send north Londoners back to Premier League summit in topsy-turvy title race

Martin Odegaard's first goal of the season helped a fortuitous Arsenal side secure a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton to stay top of the Premier League table. The Gunners captain lashed in a superb effort early on before a Georginio Rutter own goal looked to set them on their way. Diego Gomez's shot set up a nervy finish but Mikel Arteta's men held on for a crucial three points on Saturday.

Not long after Manchester City had gone top with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, Arsenal responded in the 15th minute when Odegaard scored with a clinical finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box as the hosts punished a poor goal kick from Brighton's Bart Verbruggen. At the end of a fairly uneventful first half, Gunners fans were apoplectic that Verbruggen was not sent off for a meaty challenge on Viktor Gyokeres, with the Dutchman escaping with a booking. The home team should have been 2-0 up at the interval but Verbruggen did superbly to deny Martin Zubimendi and then Leandro Trossard fired over from a tight angle. 

The north London team got the breathing space they yearned for when Declan Rice's teasing corner was headed into his own net by Rutter seven minutes after the break. Just when it looked like Arsenal would romp away with this one, Yasin Ayari's shot bounced off the post, and Gomez smashed in the rebound in the 64th minute. The hosts were then indebted to goalkeeper David Raya, who made an astonishing save from Yankuba Minteh's fierce curling strike. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli should have settled the game three minutes from time but he could only sky Bukayo Saka's pinpoint cross as Arsenal maintained their two-point cushion over Pep Guardiola's City.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Didn't really have a great deal to do for the first hour, and then could do little about Brighton's goal. But made a world-class stop to deny Minteh late on.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Playing in an unfamiliar right-back role, the midfielder played his part in the build-up to Odegaard's goal and then his corner led to Arsenal's second. Did a solid job once again for his team in an energetic display.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    The Frenchman had no real howlers but didn't excel in Arsenal's backline, either. Will be glad to have centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes back alongside him.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    The summer signing has been a solid addition for Arsenal and didn't do much wrong, both at centre-back and left-back against Brighton.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10):

    On his first Premier League start of the season, partly due to Riccardo Calafiori's withdrawal from the warm-up, he did not do a great deal. It was telling that Arteta chose to take off the left-back, move Hincapie to that position, and bring on Gabriel instead.

  • Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Odegaard (7/10):

    Rifled in a terrific finish when given time and space to do so. Had a bit of swagger early on but that dimmed as Brighton turned on the pressure.

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Was part of a midfield that looked in control and then that switched after the Brighton goal. May need to offer a bit more going forward.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    The Spaniard has been excellent as a makeshift striker but wasn't nearly as effective in his usual midfield role.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BRIGHTONAFP

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Calmly assisted Odegaard for Arsenal's opener and had the beating of left-back Maxim De Cuyper. Didn't have many moments to shine but still can produce something from nothing.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Had a sloppy and unconvincing start, both with and without the ball. Improved a bit but it's just not clicking for the summer signing.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    The Belgian, who was getting a bit of stick from the travelling support, had a decent game against his former club but wasn't as effective as the encounter wore on.

  • Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Made his return to the Arsenal team after more than a month out injured

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Was fairly quiet when he was introduced.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Missed a glorious chance off the bench.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    It was far from an inspired performance from his players, who looked quite a nervy outfit after conceding. Arteta won't be happy with how they couldn't get going again but his substitutes didn't do a great deal, either.

