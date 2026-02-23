Arsenal forward Olivia Smith stretchered off & taken to hospital after worrying injury in Women's FA Cup tie vs Bristol City

Smith became the first £1 million player in the women’s game when completing a move to Arsenal from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. The 21-year-old has found it difficult to make the desired impact in new surroundings.
An untimely injury is doing that cause few favours, but the highly-rated forward may not be ruled out for as long as first feared. Smith was involved in a nasty clash of heads early in the second half of a cup tie with Bristol City.
She was fitted with a neck brace before being carried from the field, with the youngster being given a standing ovation. A concerning halt in proceedings led to 14 minutes of stoppage-time being played. It was suggested that Smith had suffered a concussion, which would require a break from training and playing commitments.