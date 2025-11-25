'My feeling was always...' - Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reveals true thoughts on Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany after coaching former defender at Man City

Arteta and Kompany share a relationship rooted in mutual respect and a shared football philosophy, developed during their time at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019. Arteta was an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola, while Kompany was the club captain, a period during which they won multiple domestic titles together.
Both men have spoken highly of each other's coaching potential and leadership qualities. Arteta has described Kompany as a leader with a "special aura" and great ideas, even suggesting Kompany was "already a coach when he played". Kompany, in turn, has praised Arteta's passion, intelligence, and the "incredible" work he has done at Arsenal, stating he is not surprised by his success.
They have a good relationship and often discussed football and future management careers during their time at City. They both follow a similar, possession-based style of play influenced by Guardiola, and will pit their teams against each other on Wednesday evening in north London.