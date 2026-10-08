Arsenal starlet Max Dowman receives three Guinness World Records after making history for Mikel Arteta's side

Those historic achievements have earned the versatile forward a headline spot among the organisation's celebrated 'Class of '27'. Paying tribute to the teenager's unprecedented rise, Tom Beckerlegge, Senior Editor of Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027, remarked: "The youngest player on our list, Max sums up what the Class of '27 is all about. To have already achieved three Guinness World Records titles before turning 17 is extraordinary, and his story captures exactly why this generation of players is so exciting."