Mikel Arteta drops hint over Max Dowman's future as Arsenal consider shock January loan for wonderkid

Arsenal are open to allowing teenage prodigy Dowman to leave the club on loan this season if a temporary departure aids his ongoing development, as per BBC.

The 16-year-old midfielder made headlines last term when he set two remarkable records, becoming the youngest player to score for the Gunners and in Premier League history.

While he is yet to feature in the English top flight this season, Dowman returned to the spotlight with a brace in Arsenal's 4-2 Carabao Cup victory at Ipswich.