Arsenal made surprise deadline day move to sign Bayern Munich star after Mikel Arteta's plea to replace injured Mikel Merino

The final hours of the January transfer window are rarely quiet at the Emirates Stadium, but this year brought an unexpected level of drama as Arsenal frantically searched for midfield cover. The catalyst for this late activity was a significant injury to Merino, which left Arteta’s squad light in the engine room at a critical juncture of the season. With the Premier League title race and Champions League knockout stages looming, Arteta reportedly identified Goretzka as the ideal profile to maintain the Gunners' physical presence in the middle of the park.

According to reports from BILD’s ‘Bayern-Insider’ podcast, Arsenal were not just monitoring the situation but actively "intervened" with a formal proposal shortly before the deadline. Arteta is said to be a long-term admirer of the German international, valuing his unique blend of tempo, physicality, and box-to-box dynamism - attributes that have made Goretzka a mainstay in European football for nearly a decade. However, the move was ultimately complicated by the player's own desire for a structured exit from the Allianz Arena.