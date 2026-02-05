Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri called out by Ligue 1 coach after avoiding red card during latest Marseille appearance

Arsenal will have had eyes on Nwaneri’s latest appearance, as they monitor how he fares in France. Mikel Arteta hopes that a loan transfer proves beneficial to all concerned. He said when explaining why that move was sanctioned: “We made the decision.
“What I would love to see from Ethan is that he scores that goal every three days, that he plays a lot of minutes, he gets the exposure he needs, he continues to grow mentally, physically and with the technical and tactical aspects that are necessary at this level.
“That’s the reason that we’ve done it, because we believe that was the right context and the right coach for him to do that and hopefully that’s going to happen.”
Nwaneri admitted to needing time in which to get fully up to speed following his arrival in Marseille. He told reporters: “I wasn’t 100% when I arrived, but I’m feeling better now. We’re working with the staff to get there, but I feel good.
“Marseille is a big club. The coach, the supporters, everything is extraordinary. I didn’t think twice about it. It’s a great experience to have under my belt.”