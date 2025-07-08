Hidden Gems FC: Why Arsenal, Liverpool and more are being linked with Monaco artist Maghnes Akliouche

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in 2024-25, and is now primed to join one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future

Monaco has been home to many famous artists over the years, from Francis Bacon to Fernando Botero to Kees Verkade. Nowadays, though, the creators of works of art in Monaco are not only sculptors and painters, but also the footballers who play at Stade Louis II.

One of the newest 'artists' in the principality is Maghnes Akliouche, who was one of the breakout stars of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The winger scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 43 games across all competitions, leading to interest in his services from around Europe. However, the 23-year-old has had to wait a little longer than some others to get his big break.

As part of our ongoing series on Hidden Gems in club football, GOAL has everything you need to know about Monaco's wing wizard who could yet be the subject of a big-money move this summer.