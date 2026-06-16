Ex-Arsenal & Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marries Little Mix popstar Perrie Edwards at stunning wedding ceremony attended by Mason Mount & Danny Welbeck

The celebration saw a heavy presence from the footballing world, with several of Oxlade-Chamberlain's former team-mates in attendance. Among the high-profile guests were Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount and Brighton forward Danny Welbeck, both of whom have shared the pitch with the groom during his time in the Premier League and with the England national team.

The event served as a major reunion for several figures within the game, proving that "The Ox" - who is now on the books of Scottish giants Celtic - remains a popular figure among his peers despite his recent spell in Turkey. The presence of players like Mount and Welbeck highlighted the deep friendships the midfielder formed during his successful spells at the Emirates Stadium and Anfield.