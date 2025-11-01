Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira leaves Genoa with winless Serie A club rooted to the bottom of the table

Vieira’s exit was confirmed on Saturday morning. According to The BBC, a series of meetings was conducted on Friday night, during which the 49-year-old Frenchman initiated discussions about his future. By dawn, both parties had agreed that his chapter in Genoa was over, less than a year after his arrival. When Vieira took charge in November 2024, Genoa were languishing in 17th place and were in grave danger of dropping out of Serie A. But under his guidance, the team staged a spirited escape by winning eight and drawing nine of their final 26 matches to climb to a respectable 13th. However, that optimism evaporated early this season. They have failed to record a single league victory, with six defeats in their first nine Serie A fixtures, including five losses in their last six outings. Their only brief moments of joy came in the Coppa Italia, where Vieira’s side picked up two wins.

In an official announcement, Genoa thanked Vieira and his backroom team and said, "Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the First Team. The club wishes to thank the coach and his staff for the seriousness and professionalism demonstrated throughout their work and extends its best wishes for the continuation of their professional careers."