Wright-Lewis-Skelly-ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Adam Drury

'It's a joke!' - Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams 'incompetency and inconsistency' of PGMOL and level of Premier League referees in furious rant following controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves

ArsenalM. Lewis-SkellyWolverhampton vs ArsenalWolverhamptonPremier League

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the 'incompetency' of Premier League referees after Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card against Wolves.

  • Wright slams 'incompetency' of EPL referees
  • Lewis-Skelly received controversial red on Saturday
  • Arsenal icon hints officials should be hired from abroad
