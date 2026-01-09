'You're not at Crystal Palace anymore!' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub

The 0-0 draw with the Reds saw Arsenal open up a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners seek to secure their first top-flight title in over 20 years. While the north London side were unable to capitalise upon Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night, the Cityzens' third successive stalemate to kick off 2026, Mikel Arteta's men have a healthy lead at the summit.
The match marked Eze's first Premier League appearance since he was hooked on the hour mark in Arsenal's late 2-1 win over table footers Wolves last month, though the former Crystal Palace man did start the EFL Cup penalty shootout triumph over the Eagles.
Eze was previously in favour under Arteta following his summer arrival from the 2025 FA Cup winners, but Odegaard's return to fitness has seen the 27-year-old drop down the pecking order. And former Gunners hero Campbell believes that the midfielder is at the right club, even if he has failed to break into the side in recent weeks.