Arsenal U18 v Manchester United U18: FA Youth Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal's latest wonderkid! Mikel Arteta promises 15-year-old a first-team spot next season as Gunners look to replicate Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly success

ArsenalM. DowmanPremier LeagueM. Arteta

Mikel Arteta has promised 15-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman that he will be part of the Arsenal senior squad next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dowman to be included in Arsenal first-team
  • Arteta heaped praise on the wonderkid
  • The 15-year-old has been training with senior team for months
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match