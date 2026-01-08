'Our world has changed forever' - Arsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross confirms mother's devastating 'rare and aggressive cancer' diagnosis as midfielder returns to Australia to support family

The midfielder has flown back to Australia to be with her family after confirming that her mother has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile duct.
The news was announced via a statement from the Cooney-Cross family and a personal post on the player’s Instagram account on Thursday. The diagnosis has been described as a "huge shock" for the family, with the condition identified as aggressive and incurable.
As a result of the compassionate leave, Cooney-Cross will not be part of the Arsenal squad for this weekend’s Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United. The club are expected to give the midfielder as much time as she needs to be with her family during this time.