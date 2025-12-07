Arsenal to snap up Kenan Yildiz?! Gunners' interest in Juventus star touted ahead of January window amid rival Real Madrid interest and contract hold-up

After an exciting 2024-25 campaign in Turin, where he scored 12 goals across all competitions, Yildiz was being tipped to become a major figure in the club's attack in the years to come. He started the new season by providing three assists and scoring a goal in his first three Serie A matches, but then experienced a sudden dip in form. In the 2025-26 campaign, Yildiz has produced five goals and as many assists in 18 matches across all competitions as the Bianconeri struggle in the seventh position in the Serie A table. Yildiz's drop in form comes at a time when he is negotiating a new contract with the Serie A giants, although the talks have come to a standstill.

The Turkey international signed a long-term deal in August 2024, which runs until 2029, following a breakthrough but the need to renew it again was felt by the club after other European giants showed interest in the player. Yildiz’s current contract earns him around €1.5 million a year, a figure dwarfed by Dusan Vlahovic’s €12 million and far below the salaries of Europe’s elite young talents.

According to Calciomercato, Yildiz's camp is now demanding a raise into the €5-6 million range, which reflects his growing profile and market value. Juventus, however, deem the request too steep. Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus' director of football strategy, recently summed up the mood at the club as he said: "Yildiz renewal? Calm down. Calm down. Everyone has the will: with balance and calm, everything can be done."