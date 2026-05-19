Arsenal's Kai Havertz deserved red card for 'dangerous' tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu, insists Burnley boss Michael Jackson

Jackson did not hold back when reviewing the incident, asserting that the officials made a critical error by not dismissing the player. "I don't like seeing people sent off, but I have watched it back and the way the game is refereed today, I think it's a red card, [for Havertz]," Jackson told reporters. "When you watch it frame-by-frame, you must be able to see that from a number of angles. It's dangerous, it's [a challenge that is] leaving the floor. It was a cynical foul to stop play in the first place, so I'm disappointed because, with 20 minutes to go, it could have changed the game - we are still in the game. We stayed in the game as long as we could."