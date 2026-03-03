Arsenal and Inter learn Leon Goretzka's salary demands as midfielder weighs up summer options ahead of Bayern Munich exit
Transfer demands revealed for Bayern veteran
According to Tuttosport, the financial framework for Goretzka’s impending departure from Bayern Munich has finally been revealed. The 31-year-old central midfielder will become a highly sought-after free agent when his current contract expires on June 30. His representatives at the ROOF agency have firmly established his baseline requirements and communicated them to all potential suitors across Europe.
The German international is specifically asking for a guaranteed three-year contract worth €6.5 million net per season. For Inter, successfully meeting this significant financial figure would immediately place him on par with their highest earners. It would perfectly match the current salaries commanded by their pivotal midfield stars Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu, as the Italian champions look to strategically refresh their squad for the upcoming campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal and Inter battle for midfield reinforcement
The intense battle for the experienced midfielder's signature is far from limited to the San Siro, as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are heavily involved in the transfer race. The English Premier League side are actively looking to add proven winning quality and physical presence to their engine room. They reportedly view the outgoing Bayern Munich star as a perfect tactical fit to help them compete at the highest level on multiple fronts next season.
While interest from Arsenal remains a big threat, Inter currently hold a slight but distinct advantage over their domestic rivals in Italy. The Nerazzurri are comfortably leading a chasing pack that includes Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli. They view this free transfer as a marquee opportunity to maintain their domestic dominance while proactively navigating the potential summer departures of Davide Frattesi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
A decorated career built in German football
The towering midfielder has built a formidable reputation across the German top flight since making his professional debut. He began his footballing journey with Bochum before securing a €3.25 million transfer to Schalke in July 2013. He truly made his mark in Gelsenkirchen, recording 19 goals in 147 appearances, which eventually earned him a high-profile free transfer to Bayern Munich in 2018.
His extended tenure in Bavaria has been phenomenally successful, featuring in 296 matches while securing six Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League crown. On the international stage, he has remained a reliable staple for the German national team since his senior debut in May 2014, earning 67 caps and scoring 15 goals.
- Getty Images Sport
Evaluating the market impact of his departure
Despite his extensive pedigree and an incredibly impressive trophy cabinet, Goretzka's current season in Munich has seen a noticeable reduction in his undisputed starting role. Throughout the ongoing campaign, the midfielder has accumulated a total of 32 appearances across all competitions, including 21 outings in the Bundesliga and six in the Champions League. Only 17 of those have been as a starter, however, as he has only managed 1,457 total minutes of playing time while contributing two goals.
This shifting dynamic at the Allianz Arena has made his impending departure a logical and mutually beneficial next step for both the player and the club. As the summer transfer window rapidly approaches, his final destination will likely dictate the first major domino to fall in the market. Both Arsenal and Inter appear entirely ready to make a significant financial commitment to secure a player of his undeniable calibre and vast European experience.