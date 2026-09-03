'Gutted!' - Ian Wright claims Mikel Arteta would NOT be happy with Arsenal summer transfer after failing to sign Chelsea star

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright expressed his dismay at Arsenal's failure to secure a top-tier attacker. He suggested that Arteta will share his frustration, especially after clearly identifying the need for reinforcements following their European heartbreak against PSG.

"It’s not a disastrous window but if I’m Mikel, I wouldn’t be happy with how this window has gone simply because we’ve gone another window where we have not got that forward," Wright said. "Mikel has talked about getting players to take us to that level, he did it again after Paris, where we didn’t have that player to break them. That is the player Mikel wanted. They chased Vini until the end of the earth and left Morgan Rogers dangling."

The former Gunners striker also theorised that Arsenal's very public pursuit of Vinicius Jr may have alienated Rogers. He believes the Chelsea signing would have happily moved to the Emirates Stadium had the club prioritised him.

"There’s something that’s happened with Arsenal with the way they were going for Vini," Wright added. "If you’re a player and you see a team going for him, you think, 'I thought they were interested in me?'. Chelsea thought, well if you’re not going to pay it, we’ll pay it. I’m gutted, I would have loved him to come."



