Arsenal handed worrying injury update on Gabriel as defender is released from Brazil squad and will miss friendly against Tunisia

The Arsenal ace was substituted in the second half of Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at The Emirates earlier this week after picking up a muscle problem. Following the victory, manager Carlo Ancelotti offered an apology to the north London club.

When asked about Gabriel’s injury, the former Real Madrid boss said: "Bad? I don't know, he had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon."