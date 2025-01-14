Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Massive blow for Arsenal! Gunners confirm Gabriel Jesus requires surgery on ACL injury with Brazil forward out for rest of season

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will have surgery on his ACL injury which is set to rule out the Brazilian forward for this season.

  • Jesus suffered an ACL injury against Man Utd
  • Striker will undergo surgery in the next few days
  • Mikel Arteta left with Kai Havertz as the sole striker
