Arsenal's huge fixture headache! Gunners handed scheduling nightmare as Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace clashes with women's team playing at Emirates
Arsenal have been handed a scheduling nightmare as their Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace will clash with the women's team playing at the Emirates.
- Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals beating Preston
- Will next host Crystal Palace in mid-December
- Might potentially clash with the UWCL fixture against Bayern