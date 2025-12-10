'When you get that momentum, anything is possible' - Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry backs USMNT after favorable World Cup draw

Henry acknowledged the relief many American supporters felt upon seeing the USMNT paired with Paraguay, Australia, and the UEFA Play-Off C winner rather than traditional powerhouses.
“When I was there, I could see that people were happy because it could have been worse,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo. “And yes, it is a winnable group. You still have to do it. The last games that I've seen from the U.S. were reassuring, I will be honest, but you have to be good when the World Cup starts. I said it at the beginning when they were not playing well in friendlies, "Don't get too sad and don't get too hyped about anything."