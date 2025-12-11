Arsenal's worst fears confirmed! Mikel Arteta reveals extent of Cristhian Mosquera injury as Gunners' defensive crisis deepens

Highly-rated Spaniard Mosquera, who moved to Emirates Stadium from Valencia over the summer, picked up his unfortunate knock during a Premier League clash with Brentford on December 3. He was among those providing cover from stricken defensive colleagues.
He is now taking in a rehabilitation programme of his own, with Arsenal set to be without the commanding 21-year-old for the remainder of 2025. It is being suggested that Mosquera could be sidelined for up to eight weeks.
Arteta has not put a timescale on his recovery, but has said when asked for an update on Mosquera’s condition - having seen him land awkwardly after competing for a high ball against the Bees: “He’s going to be out for weeks, unfortunately, it’s much more than what we expected. But the player was feeling it, so he’s going to be out for weeks.”