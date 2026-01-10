Arsenal exile over! USWNT star Jenna Nighswonger completes welcome WSL loan switch as nightmare Gunners spell nears end

After making just one substitute appearance for Arsenal all season, it was announced on Saturday that Nighswonger has joined Aston Villa until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with the deal also including an option to buy that could permanently end the USWNT star's nightmare spell in north London.
"Everyone at Aston Villa is extremely excited to welcome Jenna to the club," Marisa Ewers, Villa's director of women’s football, said upon the announcement of the news. “We have been tracking her for some time and are delighted that she has bought into our exciting project. This signing forms part of our growing ambitions as we continue to build an exciting and competitive squad, and we believe Jenna will add real quality to the group and support our goals moving forward."