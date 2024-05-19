Brought to you by
Ronaldo Arteta splitGetty Images
Joe Mewis

'We're still waiting for you at Arsenal' - Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses Gunners' hopes of beating Man City to Premier League title as Al-Nassr star is urged to join Mikel Arteta's side at Tyson Fury fight

Cristiano RonaldoArsenalManchester City vs West HamManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenal vs Everton

Former Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in no doubt as to where the Premier League title will end up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo was speaking at Tyson Fury fight
  • Arsenal hoping to pip Man City to title
  • City chasing fourth consecutive crown
Article continues below

Editors' Picks