Arsenal finally closing in on Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera as Mikel Arteta's summer spending spree continues
Arsenal are closing in on signing Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the defender and are close to finalising a deal with the La Liga side. The youngster, who recently represented Spain at the U-21 European Championship, is being considered as a perfect back up for William Saliba and Gabriel.
- Arsenal set to sign Mosquera
- Have agreed personal terms with the player
- Arteta on a spending spree in the summer