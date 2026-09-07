Revealed: Why Riccardo Calafiori saw his crucial Arsenal equaliser chalked off by VAR against Chelsea

Arsenal recovered from a disastrous start to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a breathless Premier League London derby. The Gunners found themselves behind in under two minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea's Rogers stunned the home crowd with a superb volley to open the scoring. The visitors capitalised after Arsenal failed to adequately clear a launched free-kick from Chelsea captain Reece James. The loose ball eventually fell perfectly to Rogers on the edge of the penalty area. Despite not making a perfectly clean connection, the £117m man watched his volley thud past David Raya into the bottom corner.