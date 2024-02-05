'When are you allowed to celebrate?!' - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard fires back at scathing Jamie Carragher criticism after picture-taking celebrations in wake of huge win over Liverpool

'When are you allowed to celebrate?!' - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard fires back at scathing Jamie Carragher criticism after picture-taking celebrations in wake of huge win over LiverpoolAditya GokhaleGetty/GOALMartin OedegaardArsenal vs LiverpoolArsenalLiverpoolPremier LeagueArsenal captain Martin Odegaard has fired back at Jamie Carragher after the pundit criticized him for his celebration after a win over Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarragher criticizes Arsenal celebrationsOdegaard defends his and team's celebrationsArsenal won 3-1 over Liverpool