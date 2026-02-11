Blow for Arsenal! Beth Mead one of two big absentees for crucial Champions League knockout clash just a few weeks before the Lionesses' World Cup qualifying campaign begins

Mead exited Sunday's 1-0 win over runaway Women's Super League leaders Man City after 68 minutes, without overtly looking like she was suffering from an injury. However, the winger was spotted in a protective boot after the match. Asked about her situation, Arsenal boss Renee Slegers said: "I think we can communicate more later in the week. She’s just played and there’s medical assessments, but when we know more, we’ll communicate more."
After landing in Belgium on Tuesday evening, Slegers provided a further update on Mead, confirming that she had not travelled for the first leg of the Gunners Champions League play-off tie against OH Leuven. "Beth needs some time to offload her shin," she explained.