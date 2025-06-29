Arsenal agree personal terms with Cristhian Mosquera as Gunners close in on €20m transfer for Valencia defender
Arsenal have reached a full agreement on personal terms with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, as they close in on their fourth summer signing. The Gunners are now preparing a fresh bid after seeing their opening €14 million offer rejected, with talks progressing over a deal worth more than €20 million for the highly-rated 21-year-old.
- Arsenal agree personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera
- New bid to exceed €20m after initial offer rejected
- Real Madrid also interested but Valencia prefer foreign deal