Arsenal agree Noni Madueke deal! Gunners to pay £50m to sign Chelsea winger with former Spurs academy product set to sign five-year contract
Arsenal have reportedly struck a deal worth over £50 million ($67.8m) to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, with the England international set to sign a five-year contract at the Emirates. The 23-year-old former Tottenham academy graduate is expected to provide cover and competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank in Mikel Arteta's setup for the upcoming season.
- Arsenal agree £52m deal to sign Chelsea’s Noni Madueke
- Winger set to sign five-year contract at the Emirates
- Madueke to provide depth and cover for Bukayo Saka