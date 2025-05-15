Arsenal 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Arsenal will continue their association with adidas through the 2025-26 season, with the new home kit unveiled and available to purchase now via Arsenal club stores, Arsenal Direct, selected adidas retail stores.

After adidas turned the clock back with the retro crest on the Gunners' home kit in 2024-25, it is no different this term as kits continue to return to some of the previous designs and sometimes switching back to a minimalistic strip, with one of the most iconic crests in club history being integrated this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

Article continues below

READ MORE