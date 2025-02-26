'I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything' - Arne Slot reveals 'work rate' warning to Darwin Nunez as Liverpool boss explains public criticism of struggling striker
Liverpool coach Arne Slot has warned Darwin Nunez that he must give his all for the team as he explained his recent criticism of the striker.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Slot criticised Nunez after Villa clash
- Took aim at striker's work rate
- Urged him to keep fighting for the team