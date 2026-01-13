Arne Slot issues update on Rio Ngumoha after injury scare for 17-year-old Liverpool sensation in FA Cup win over Barnsley

Liverpool’s comfortable 4-1 progression into the fourth round of the FA Cup was briefly overshadowed by a moment of concern for one of the club’s brightest prospects. Ngumoha, handed his third first-team start of the season by Slot, had spent the afternoon tormenting the Barnsley defence with a performance full of trickery and direct running. However, the Anfield crowd held its collective breath in the 73rd minute when the winger went down in visible discomfort following an innocuous incident near the touchline.
The teenager appeared to slip on the astroturf surround at the edge of the pitch while chasing a loose ball to the byline, his momentum carrying him off the playing surface. After receiving treatment from the physios, he was unable to continue and was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch for the closing stages of the contest. Given Liverpool's recent injury luck, the sight of the wonderkid limping towards the tunnel was a worrying one, but Slot was quick to provide a reassuring update immediately after the final whistle.