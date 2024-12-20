Arne Slot becomes a Tottenham fan - for the Europa League! Liverpool boss praises Ange Postecoglou for making Spurs 'a joy to watch' but wants to end their domestic trophy hopes
Liverpool's Arne Slot hailed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou for making Spurs "a joy to watch" - but wants to end their Carabao Cup hopes in January.
- Slot lavished praise on Postecoglou
- Hailed him for giving Tottenham "identity" again
- Hopes Aussie will win silverware with Spurs