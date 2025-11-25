Arne Slot told 'slap in the face' comments actually 'felt like a punch' as Liverpool boss faces fan backlash for awful run of form

Slot’s side have already lost two more league matches than in the entirety of the previous title-winning season. The shock 3-0 loss at home to Forest was the Reds heaviest home defeat in four years, highlighted significant defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of heart, with goals conceded to Murillo, Nicolo Savona, and Morgan Gibbs-White.
It was Forest's second consecutive win at Anfield, a result that has piled immense pressure on Slot, whose side has now lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the only win coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Ahead of Wednesday's visit of PSV Eindhoven, Slot said: "The Forest defeat gave us a bit of a smack in the face." This comment has greatly annoyed many Liverpool fans.