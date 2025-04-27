Arne Slot pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp! Liverpool manager sings legendary predecessor's name to Anfield crowd as Reds celebrate Premier League title win in Dutchman's debut season
Arne Slot returned the favour to former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp by chanting his name at Anfield after guiding them to the Premier League title.
- Liverpool win Premier League title
- Slot pays tribute to predecessor Klopp
- Sings his name a year on from German's chant