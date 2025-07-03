'Unimaginable loss'- Arne Slot issues emotional statement after tragic death of Diogo Jota and says Liverpool star 'will never be forgotten' D. Jota A. Slot Liverpool Premier League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot issued a deeply moving tribute to Diogo Jota following the sudden and heartbreaking death of the Portuguese forward. The 28-year-old forward and his younger brother, André Silva, lost their lives in a tragic car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning, July 3, in northwestern Spain.