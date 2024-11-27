'Arne Slot needs to do the dirty job!' - Feyenoord manager tells Liverpool boss to finish off Man City after inflicting Champions League humiliation on Pep Guardiola
Feyenoord boss Brian Priske urged Arne Slot and Liverpool to finish off Manchester City after their Champions League draw with Pep Guardiola's side.
- Feyenoord boss backs Slot to finish off City
- Man City gave up a three-goal lead
- Winless in six consecutive games