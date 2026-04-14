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Moataz Elgammal

Armed supporters storm Reims training centre to threaten players and staff following Ligue 2 draw as club express 'deep shock'

Reims
Ligue 2

French side Reims have experienced a terrifying security breach as a group of armed, hooded individuals stormed the club's training ground to confront the squad. The shocking incident happened in the early hours of Saturday following the team's return from a frustrating Ligue 2 fixture, prompting widespread condemnation from the French footballing community and severe legal action.

  • Chaos at Raymond Kopa training centre

    Following a 2-2 draw away at Laval, a group of hostile supporters allegedly broke into the club's facility. The management released a formal statement detailing the horrifying events.

    "During the night from Friday to Saturday, individuals claiming to be Ultrem, some of whom were hooded and armed with makeshift weapons, broke into our Centre de Vie Raymond Kopa to wait for the team returning from Laval," the statement read. "These ways of doing things cannot be tolerated and have deeply shocked the entire club."

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    Direct threats and racial abuse

    The terrifying intrusion did not stop at mere verbal protests, as the perpetrators resorted to highly disturbing personal attacks. While passion is a fundamental part of the sport, the board clarified that such hostility crosses a dangerous threshold. In their statement, the hierarchy noted: "Passion that animates the football world is magnificent, we hear the frustrations and disappointments, but they can in no case justify the intimidations, racist remarks and death threats, especially when they occur in a living space where our young players reside. It is our responsibility to denounce these actions. The club will initiate legal proceedings so that such events cannot happen again. We refuse to minimise them and run the risk of a tragedy happening. We want to protect our employees, our players, our Home of Football."


  • Escalating tensions and police involvement

    This flashpoint represents the climax of growing hostility between the fanbase and the organisation over recent months. A previous appeal for calm was issued in December following an incident that left a police officer with serious injuries.

    The club explained: "For several months, despite the club's willingness to dialogue, we have been witnessing an escalation of violent and inappropriate behaviour. After the match against Laval, the red line was crossed. Individuals, some hooded and equipped with makeshift weapons, broke into the Centre de Vie Raymond Kopa to wait for the players. The arrival of law enforcement was necessary to prevent the situation from getting out of control."

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    What next for Reims?

    Currently fifth on 48 points, tied with Rodez, Reims hold the final promotion play-off spot. Sitting 10 points behind leaders Troyes, automatic promotion is highly unlikely. However, their upcoming four crucial fixtures against direct play-off rivals Red Star 93 and Le Mans, alongside clashes with Nancy and Pau, will definitively shape their season.

Ligue 2
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Reims
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