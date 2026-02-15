Argentina's plan to stop Lamine Yamal in La Finalissima revealed ahead of clash with Lionel Messi's side

Argentina are the defending champions having beaten Italy at Wembley back in 2022 as goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala saw the Albiceleste claim a 3-0 win. The 2026 edition, which was initially expected to take place last year, will now be played in March in Qatar.
Attention has quickly turned to how Argentina will contain Lamine Yamal, the teenage winger already considered one of the best in world football. Yamal won the 2025 Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October and finished second to Ousmane Dembele for the main award after PSG's Champions League triumph over Inter last May.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, however, already has a plan in place to contain the Spain wing-wizard according to DobleAmarilla. The publication suggests that Scaloni will field a hard-working midfielder to constantly drop and provide cover for the Argentina left-back.
This in theory will create a "2-1" situation, which will limit Yamal's influence from the right flank. The 18-year-old is routinely targeted by markers in La Liga, though that hasn't stopped Yamal from scoring 10 times and providing eight assists as the defending champions seek to pip Real Madrid to top spot in La Liga this season.