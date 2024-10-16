Lionel Messi recorded five-goal contributions as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in an stunning display in front of his home fans

Lionel Messi magic was on full display at the Estadio Mas Monumental Tuesday night. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner put a show on for Argentina fans all around the world, recording two assists and scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing over Bolivia in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying.

With five goal-contributions, Messi was the star of the night, showing why many around the world deem him to be the GOAT.

The Inter Miami talisman opened the scoring to make it 1-0, capitalizing off a defensive error from Bolivia 19 minutes into the clash. He then assisted their second, a Lautaro Martinez tap-in after Messi drove past both central defenders in the box. The third, a Julian Alvarez strike, came off a quick free kick from the MLS star, who found the Atletico Madrid forward to make it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

After a series of substitutions, La Albiceleste added a fourth in the 70th minute from ex-Atlanta United man Thiago Almada, who came off the bench with vigor. The final two strikes of the match, in the 84th and 86th minute, both came from Messi, who secured his hat-trick in stunning fashion.

Slicing home on his weaker right foot, the 37-year-old placed his second of the game in the bottom-right corner of the net. To complete the trifecta, he played a brilliant one-two pass with Nico Paz before smashing the ball home in a tight window to make it 6-0.

With the victory, La Albiceleste stay atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, with 22 points from 10 matches played.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires...